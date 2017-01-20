To view the images & videos of the devastation caused by TC Winston, click the "read more" button Read More>>

For those who have experienced even greater damage, the FNPF will also offer greater assistance through the housing allocation fund so that you can rebuild your homes and put this disaster behind you as soon as possible.

To access the 2016-2017 National Budget Supplement and National Budget Estimates, click on the "Read More" link below .

I’m delighted to be here today to sign the newest version of the Melanesian Spearhead Group Free Trade Agreement – an agreement that stands as a culmination of the vision first set out by the Leaders during Fiji’s chairmanship of the MSG in 2011.

Today is a tremendous occasion for the people of Tacirua and all of its surrounding settlements, as it marks the start of an educational journey that will carry your children and the many generations to come into a new era of knowledge and prosperity.

16 January, Geneva: Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan moderated at a preparatory briefing of the UN High Level Oceans Conference which will be co-hosted by Fiji in New York later this year.

Fiji is extremely proud to have renewed our participation with the APPF following the establishment of true parliamentary democracy – the first time in our history that our Constitution provides for common and equal citizenry and an electoral system that guarantees that every vote has equal value.