  2016-2017 national budget documents

 To access the 2016-2017 National Budget Supplement and National Budget Estimates, click on the "Read More" link below .
 Read More>>



incentives annouNced to assist affectED fijians

For those who have experienced even greater damage, the FNPF will also offer greater assistance through the housing allocation fund so that you can rebuild your homes and put this disaster behind you as soon as possible.
Read More>>


 

IMAGES & VIDEOS OF TC WINSTON DEVASTATION

To view the images & videos of the devastation caused by TC Winston, click the "read more" button

Read More>>

FIJI AND SOUTH KOREA SIGN DEFENCE MOU
1/26/2017
Fiji and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries through joint military capacity building across a wide-range of areas relating to defence and national security. 

HON PM BAINIMARAMA SPEECH AT EQUIPMENT HANDOVER FOR KAVALA BAY PRIMARY
1/25/2017
I’m delighted to be here with you all on my first day in Kadavu to officially handover these desks, chairs, beds and mattresses to the deserving students of Kavala Bay Primary School. My first stop on what will be a very busy couple of days opening development projects all across Kadavu. 

HON PM BAINIMARAMA SPEECH AT THE OPENING OF THE NEW RAVITAKI NURSING STATION
1/26/2017
All of you here today know, that is why nursing stations like this are so important. Here, you can be treated for injuries before they cause permanent damage, if left untreated. Here, expectant mothers can get the advice and care they need to give birth to healthy babies.

HON PM BAINIMARAMA SPEECH AT THE OPENING OF ANJUMAN HIDAYAT – UL-ISLAM NAUSORI CAMPUS TECHNICAL COLLEGE
1/23/2017
This campus – and the knowledge and opportunity it represents – stands as a realisation of a promise. A promise I made that our young people would have access to a far-reaching network of technical college campuses.

HON PM VOREQE BAINIMARAMA SPEECH AT THE LAUNCH OF PORTABLE TIMBER TREATMENT PLANT
1/26/2017
Fiji is doing very well. For seven (7) straight years, our economy has grown; we have created unprecedented employment opportunities; and attracted record levels of investment. We have achieved so much success because my Government recognised a simple fact – a fact that went unnoticed far too long under Governments of the past.

Mahogany Industry (Licensing and Branding) Decree
Mahogany Industry Development Amendment Decree
Mahogany Industry Development Decree
Legal Notice 105 - 113: COMPANIES ACT

Click here to view the latest Government vacancies

2017 FIJI PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

Location: National Holidays in Fiji 
Date: 1/11/2017 11:04:27 AM

2017 FIJI SCHOOL TERMS

Location: All schools in Fiji
Date: 12/31/2017 10:06:06 AM



