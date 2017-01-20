1/20/2017
I’m delighted to be here today to sign the newest version of the Melanesian Spearhead Group Free Trade Agreement – an agreement that stands as a culmination of the vision first set out by the Leaders during Fiji’s chairmanship of the MSG in 2011.
1/18/2017
Today is a tremendous occasion for the people of Tacirua and all of its surrounding settlements, as it marks the start of an educational journey that will carry your children and the many generations to come into a new era of knowledge and prosperity.
1/17/2017
16 January, Geneva: Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva Ambassador Nazhat Shameem Khan moderated at a preparatory briefing of the UN High Level Oceans Conference which will be co-hosted by Fiji in New York later this year.
1/16/2017
Fiji is extremely proud to have renewed our participation with the APPF following the establishment of true parliamentary democracy – the first time in our history that our Constitution provides for common and equal citizenry and an electoral system that guarantees that every vote has equal value.
1/15/2017
13 January, Paris: Fiji’s Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Agriculture and National Disaster Management Hon. Inia Seruiratu held talks this week with France’s Climate Change Team in Paris.