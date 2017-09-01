To view the images & videos of the devastation caused by TC Winston, click the "read more" button Read More>>

For those who have experienced even greater damage, the FNPF will also offer greater assistance through the housing allocation fund so that you can rebuild your homes and put this disaster behind you as soon as possible.

To access the 2016-2017 National Budget Supplement and National Budget Estimates, click on the "Read More" link below .

As I’ve said many times before, we cannot allow climate change – and its disastrous effects – to threaten the hard-won progress my Government has achieved for the Fijian people. The development projects that have spread access to water, electricity and telecommunications at unprecedented levels. And the infrastructure that has connected the Fijian people like never before.

Prime Minister Hon. Voreqe Bainimarama recently received the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium, Hon. Didier Reynders.

New Year is also a time when many of us make resolutions, some of which we keep and others that fall by the wayside. But this year, there is one resolution that as Fijians, we have a solemn duty to uphold. And that is to effectively carry out the task we have been given to lead the world in the fight against climate change.

I am very pleased to be here in Kumi Village to commission a major milestone for your community’s development – this new seawall and concrete walkway to keep the land and the people of Kumi protected from the surging tides that threaten your community.