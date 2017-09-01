1/9/2017
As I’ve said many times before, we cannot allow climate change – and its disastrous effects – to threaten the hard-won progress my Government has achieved for the Fijian people. The development projects that have spread access to water, electricity and telecommunications at unprecedented levels. And the infrastructure that has connected the Fijian people like never before.
1/5/2017
Prime Minister Hon. Voreqe Bainimarama recently received the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Belgium, Hon. Didier Reynders.
12/31/2016
New Year is also a time when many of us make resolutions, some of which we keep and others that fall by the wayside. But this year, there is one resolution that as Fijians, we have a solemn duty to uphold. And that is to effectively carry out the task we have been given to lead the world in the fight against climate change.
12/29/2016
I am very pleased to be here in Kumi Village to commission a major milestone for your community’s development – this new seawall and concrete walkway to keep the land and the people of Kumi protected from the surging tides that threaten your community.
12/24/2016
Christmas is a time of great joy for Christians around the world. And even in the wake of yet another extreme weather event in Fiji which has again tested us as a people, a great many of us have gathered together today to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.