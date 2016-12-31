 

  2016-2017 national budget documents

 To access the 2016-2017 National Budget Supplement and National Budget Estimates, click on the "Read More" link below .
incentives annouNced to assist affectED fijians

For those who have experienced even greater damage, the FNPF will also offer greater assistance through the housing allocation fund so that you can rebuild your homes and put this disaster behind you as soon as possible.
IMAGES & VIDEOS OF TC WINSTON DEVASTATION

To view the images & videos of the devastation caused by TC Winston, click the "read more" button

HON PRIME MINISTER BAINIMARAMA 2017 NEW YEAR'S MESSAGE
12/31/2016
New Year is also a time when many of us make resolutions, some of which we keep and others that fall by the wayside. But this year, there is one resolution that as Fijians, we have a solemn duty to uphold. And that is to effectively carry out the task we have been given to lead the world in the fight against climate change.

HON PRIME MINISTER SPEECH AT COMMISSIONING OF KUMI VILLAGE SEAWALL AND CONCRETE WALKWAY
12/29/2016
I am very pleased to be here in Kumi Village to commission a major milestone for your community’s development – this new seawall and concrete walkway to keep the land and the people of Kumi protected from the surging tides that threaten your community.

H.E THE PRESIDENT 2016 CHRISTMAS MESSAGE
12/24/2016
Christmas is a time of great joy for Christians around the world. And even in the wake of yet another extreme weather event in Fiji which has again tested us as a people, a great many of us have gathered together today to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

HONOURABLE PRIME MINISTER’S 2016 CHRISTMAS MESSAGE
12/23/2016
As Christians come together all across our nation to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, my wife, Mary, and I are pleased to wish every Fijian a very happy Christmas.

HON PM BAINIMARAMA SPEECH AT SIGNING OF MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING ON THE REVITALISATION OF THE COMMUNITY HEALTH WORKER PROGRAM
12/15/2016
With the general standard of health in Fiji still far from satisfactory, the role of community health workers has never been more important. So I’m delighted to join you this morning for the signing of a memorandum of understanding to revitalise our community health program and take it to another level.

Mahogany Industry (Licensing and Branding) Decree
Mahogany Industry Development Amendment Decree
Mahogany Industry Development Decree
Legal Notice 105 - 113: COMPANIES ACT

Click here to view the latest Government vacancies

2016 FIJI PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

Location: National Holidays in Fiji 
Date: 9/24/2015 12:19:06 PM

2016 FIJI SCHOOL TERMS (AMENDED)

Location: All schools in Fiji
Date: 4/7/2016 10:06:06 AM



