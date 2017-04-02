 

  2016-2017 national budget documents

incentives annouNced to assist affectED fijians

For those who have experienced even greater damage, the FNPF will also offer greater assistance through the housing allocation fund so that you can rebuild your homes and put this disaster behind you as soon as possible.
IMAGES & VIDEOS OF TC WINSTON DEVASTATION

FIJI LAUNCHES NATIONAL COMPETITION FOR COP 23 LOGO
2/4/2017
The Fijian Government has called on all Fijians to submit design ideas for the logo that will represent the Fijian Presidency at COP 23 – the United Nations negotiations on climate change. The winning submission will be used as a basis for designing the logo that will Fiji will carry to the upcoming negotiations, which will be held in Bonn, Germany in November 2017.

MEDIA RELEASE: CONSTITUTIONAL OFFICES COMMISSION
2/3/2017
In accordance with section 75(7) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji (‘Constitution’), the chairperson and members of the Commission are appointed by His Excellency the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

STATEMENT FROM THE ATTORNEY-GENERAL
2/3/2017
Loghman Sawari was deported from Fiji to Papua New Guinea today after entering Fiji on a Papua New Guinean passport.

FIJIAN PRIME MINISTER LAYS OUT COP 23 LEADERSHIP AGENDA TO UNFCCC
1/30/2017
Fiji has outlined its leadership priorities ahead of its Presidency of COP 23 – the UN negotiations on climate change – on day one of a three-day meeting (30 Jan. – 1 Feb.) between Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and a delegation from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) led by its Executive Secretary, Ms. Patricia Espinosa.

FIJI AND SOUTH KOREA SIGN DEFENCE MOU
1/26/2017
Fiji and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries through joint military capacity building across a wide-range of areas relating to defence and national security. 

Mahogany Industry (Licensing and Branding) Decree
Mahogany Industry Development Amendment Decree
Mahogany Industry Development Decree
Legal Notice 105 - 113: COMPANIES ACT

2017 FIJI PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

2017 FIJI SCHOOL TERMS

