To view the images & videos of the devastation caused by TC Winston, click the "read more" button Read More>>

For those who have experienced even greater damage, the FNPF will also offer greater assistance through the housing allocation fund so that you can rebuild your homes and put this disaster behind you as soon as possible. Read More>>

To access the 2016-2017 National Budget Supplement and National Budget Estimates, click on the "Read More" link below . Read More>>

In accordance with section 75(7) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji (‘Constitution’), the chairperson and members of the Commission are appointed by His Excellency the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.

Loghman Sawari was deported from Fiji to Papua New Guinea today after entering Fiji on a Papua New Guinean passport.

Fiji has outlined its leadership priorities ahead of its Presidency of COP 23 – the UN negotiations on climate change – on day one of a three-day meeting (30 Jan. – 1 Feb.) between Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and a delegation from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) led by its Executive Secretary, Ms. Patricia Espinosa.

Fiji and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries through joint military capacity building across a wide-range of areas relating to defence and national security.