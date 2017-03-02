2/3/2017
In accordance with section 75(7) of the Constitution of the Republic of Fiji (‘Constitution’), the chairperson and members of the Commission are appointed by His Excellency the President on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission.
Loghman Sawari was deported from Fiji to Papua New Guinea today after entering Fiji on a Papua New Guinean passport.
1/30/2017
Fiji has outlined its leadership priorities ahead of its Presidency of COP 23 – the UN negotiations on climate change – on day one of a three-day meeting (30 Jan. – 1 Feb.) between Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama and a delegation from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) led by its Executive Secretary, Ms. Patricia Espinosa.
1/26/2017
Fiji and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries through joint military capacity building across a wide-range of areas relating to defence and national security.
1/25/2017
I’m delighted to be here with you all on my first day in Kadavu to officially handover these desks, chairs, beds and mattresses to the deserving students of Kavala Bay Primary School. My first stop on what will be a very busy couple of days opening development projects all across Kadavu.