  2016-2017 national budget documents

 To access the 2016-2017 National Budget Supplement and National Budget Estimates, click on the "Read More" link below .
 Read More>>



incentives annouNced to assist affectED fijians

For those who have experienced even greater damage, the FNPF will also offer greater assistance through the housing allocation fund so that you can rebuild your homes and put this disaster behind you as soon as possible.
Read More>>


 

IMAGES & VIDEOS OF TC WINSTON DEVASTATION

To view the images & videos of the devastation caused by TC Winston, click the "read more" button

Read More>>

HON PM BAINIMARAMA SPEECH AT THE OPENING OF THE 25TH ASIA-PACIFIC PARLIAMENTARY FORUM
1/16/2017
Fiji is extremely proud to have renewed our participation with the APPF following the establishment of true parliamentary democracy – the first time in our history that our Constitution provides for common and equal citizenry and an electoral system that guarantees that every vote has equal value.

MINISTER SERUIRATU HOLDS TALKS WITH FRENCH CLIMATE CHANGE TEAM
1/15/2017
13 January, Paris: Fiji’s Minister for Rural and Maritime Development, Agriculture and National Disaster Management Hon. Inia Seruiratu held talks this week with France’s Climate Change Team in Paris.

FIJI PARTICIPATES AT CLIMATE CHAMPIONS MEET FOR COP 23 PREPARATIONS
1/15/2017
13 January, Paris: Fiji’s Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Hon. Inia Seruiratu attended a High Level Climate Change Champions Briefing and Planning Meeting in preparation for this year’s 23rd session of the Conference of the Parties (COP 23) to the UN Convention on Climate Change.

HON PM BAINIMARAMA'S OPENING ADDRESS AT THE 2017 FIJI RUGBY AWARDS NIGHT
1/15/2017
I’m delighted to be here today at the inaugural Fiji Rugby Awards to acknowledge the tremendous accomplishments of our rugby superstars, and of the coaches and staff who help put them on their path to success. 

HON PM BAINIMARAMA SPEECH AT THE OPENING OF MAGODRO SECONDARY SCHOOL
1/11/2017
Expanding access and improving the quality of our children’s education has been one of my Government’s most significant accomplishments over the past decade. 

Mahogany Industry (Licensing and Branding) Decree
Mahogany Industry Development Amendment Decree
Mahogany Industry Development Decree
Legal Notice 105 - 113: COMPANIES ACT

Click here to view the latest Government vacancies

2017 FIJI PUBLIC HOLIDAYS

Location: National Holidays in Fiji 
Date: 1/11/2017 11:04:27 AM

2017 FIJI SCHOOL TERMS

Location: All schools in Fiji
Date: 12/31/2017 10:06:06 AM



