1/26/2017
Fiji and South Korea have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen defence cooperation between the two countries through joint military capacity building across a wide-range of areas relating to defence and national security.
1/25/2017
I’m delighted to be here with you all on my first day in Kadavu to officially handover these desks, chairs, beds and mattresses to the deserving students of Kavala Bay Primary School. My first stop on what will be a very busy couple of days opening development projects all across Kadavu.
1/26/2017
All of you here today know, that is why nursing stations like this are so important. Here, you can be treated for injuries before they cause permanent damage, if left untreated. Here, expectant mothers can get the advice and care they need to give birth to healthy babies.
1/23/2017
This campus – and the knowledge and opportunity it represents – stands as a realisation of a promise. A promise I made that our young people would have access to a far-reaching network of technical college campuses.
1/26/2017
Fiji is doing very well. For seven (7) straight years, our economy has grown; we have created unprecedented employment opportunities; and attracted record levels of investment. We have achieved so much success because my Government recognised a simple fact – a fact that went unnoticed far too long under Governments of the past.